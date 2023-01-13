Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,750 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,160 ($38.50) to GBX 2,750 ($33.50) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.44. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.
Institutional Trading of Diageo
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.