Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,750 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,160 ($38.50) to GBX 2,750 ($33.50) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.44. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

