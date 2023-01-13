Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average of $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

