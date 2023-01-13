Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOMA. Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Doma to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,584,394 shares in the company, valued at $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,230 shares of company stock valued at $225,904. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Doma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $147.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Doma had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $107.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

