Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dongfeng Motor Group and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shimano 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Shimano 22.98% 20.47% 18.10%

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shimano pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Shimano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $17.52 billion N/A $1.76 billion N/A N/A Shimano $4.98 billion 3.06 $1.06 billion $1.23 13.58

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Shimano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

