Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.64.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

