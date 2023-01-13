Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.03 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.41). Approximately 817,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 515,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.75 ($0.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.31 million and a P/E ratio of 471.43.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

Duke Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

(Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

