Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,501 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

