Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 920 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

VAC stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

