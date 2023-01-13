Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

About STAG Industrial

Shares of STAG opened at $35.41 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.