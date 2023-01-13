Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

OHI opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

