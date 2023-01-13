Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,274 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 9.7 %

AAL opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.