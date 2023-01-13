Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4,618.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.