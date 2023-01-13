Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.06 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,058 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $69.38.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

