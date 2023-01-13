Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $418.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.71 and its 200-day moving average is $488.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

