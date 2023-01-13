Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.
Saia Stock Up 1.4 %
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Featured Stories
