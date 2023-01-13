Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 590.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 92.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,391,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,289,000 after buying an additional 670,421 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after buying an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $31,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,935 shares of company stock worth $8,156,196. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.