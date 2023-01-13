Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,126,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,088,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $413.26 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.43, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

About ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

