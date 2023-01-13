Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $884,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTH. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $100.92 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.