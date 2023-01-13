Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $912,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 587.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 64,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,559,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,033,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

ZBH opened at $123.20 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.