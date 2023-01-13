Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $960,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock opened at $306.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.16 and a 200-day moving average of $301.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.64.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

