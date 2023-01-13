Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $986,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

