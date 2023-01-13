Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $994,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sealed Air by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.2 %

SEE opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

