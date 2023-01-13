Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.47.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.