Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 6,542 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 614.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $160.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 52 week low of $129.69 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.