Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 304.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medpace by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 67,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $225.92 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $235.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.99.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

