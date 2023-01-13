Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

