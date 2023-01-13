Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $283.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $379.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

