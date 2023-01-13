Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,023 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

