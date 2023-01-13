Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,397 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Shares of HES opened at $150.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $153.38. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

