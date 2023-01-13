Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,653 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 160.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $508,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAX opened at $45.09 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.