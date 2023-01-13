Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,008 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

