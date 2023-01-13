Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,668 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.97 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

