Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,624 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,962,000 after acquiring an additional 99,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $248.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $308.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $231.96. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

