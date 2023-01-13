Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,533 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,191,000 after buying an additional 84,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,078,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.85 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

