Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,852 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,093,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,310 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $85.48 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

