Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,188 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 64.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,790,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

