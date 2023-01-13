Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,979 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KR opened at $45.67 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

