Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in RPM International by 84.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RPM International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

