Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,164 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH Trading Up 2.2 %

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE PVH opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

