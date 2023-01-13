DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 383,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

