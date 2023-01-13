DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $83.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DD. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.43.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.