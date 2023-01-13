Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading Up 6.7%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 99,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 41,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Eastside Distilling at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

