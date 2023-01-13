Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETN opened at $164.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

