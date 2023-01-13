Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $1,441,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

