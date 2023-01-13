eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -422.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

