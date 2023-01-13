Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $153.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $227.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

