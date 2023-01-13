Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

