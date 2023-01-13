EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
EDPFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.51) to €6.10 ($6.56) in a report on Monday, September 19th.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
