eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have commented on EHTH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of eHealth by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in eHealth by 20.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 486,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in eHealth by 37.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

