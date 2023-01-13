Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$59.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.45.

EMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMA opened at C$52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$65.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.34.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Emera’s payout ratio is 88.63%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.